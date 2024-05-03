Here are the job candidates that employers are searching for most

How to get your resume past AI How to get your resume past AI and in front of a human 04:48

What do Australia, Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. have in common beyond a common tongue? Try a dearth of nurses, mechanics and electricians.

That's according to a recent analysis by career site Indeed.com that ranks the 10 job sectors with the most sought-after job candidates by employers and recruiters based on what resumes they searched for in 2023 across the four countries.

"Resume search is a proactive step that suggests that other (more passive) strategies, such as simply posting a job advertisement online, haven't been so successful," according to the report, which found that for each country, resume search trends were in sync with talent shortages.

Despite the different labor market challenges faced by each country, Indeed found they share "common pain points," or industries where talent shortages are most acute: health care, hospitality, and skilled trades such as electricians and plumbers. Among the latter, mechanics accounted for the highest number of resume searches in all four countries.

In the U.S., registered nurses topped the list of most-searched resumes, accounting for 4.1% of searches, while sales ranked second. Several of the sectors listed as most in demand involve jobs that don't necessarily require a college degree — noteworthy given the soaring cost of college.

Here are the top 10 most searched for job resumes in the U.S., according to Indeed.com.

Registered nurse Sales Nurses (in general) Mechanic Accountant Electrician Customer service Chef or cook Physical therapist Retail