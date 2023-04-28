Watch CBS News
Local News

Mortgage fee changes are coming May 1, favoring those with lower credit scores

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Mortgage fee structure change for home buyers
Mortgage fee structure change for home buyers 04:12

Mortgage rates for homebuyers are changing next month. Fees on mortgages backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae will go up for some and will go down for others.

So how does this make sense for first-time homebuyers? Financial coach, Dr. Lynn Richardson explained the details of what's coming May 1.  

She explained that the federal government wants to make it possible for everybody to be able to afford to buy a home, so they are decreasing the fees for those with lower incomes and increasing fees for those with higher credit scores.

Those with top credit scores will still likely pay less than those with low credit scores, however, the penalty now for having a lower credit score will be smaller.

So is now a good time for first-time homebuyers to buy? Richardson said yes, buy what you can afford, especially in Southern California where for many people it's more difficult to rent than it is to buy. 

"Now is a good time to buy a home that you can afford for the budget that you have. Because even if the interest rate is 7%, the interest rate on your rent, comparably is thousands, you know. Basically, you don't get any equity when you rent," said Richardson. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.