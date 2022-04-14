Morongo Tribe awards thousands of dollars in grants to nonprofits

More than five dozen Inland Empire nonprofits received grants totaling almost $200,000 from the Morongo Band Mission Indians, as part of the tribe's annual effort to bolster the organizations' work throughout the region, tribal officials announced Thursday.

"Giving back to the community is central to our core values at Morongo, and we are delighted to be able to provide assistance to dozens of nonprofit groups that do so much to serve those in need all across the inland region," Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin said. "There are so many exceptional groups out there who work so hard in the service of others, and we are excited to be supporting and recognizing their missions through our Community Outreach Awards Program."

The grant awards -- $5,000 per recipient -- were the highlight of the tribe's 2022 Awards Luncheon, held Wednesday in Cabazon.

Altogether, 67 organizations received awards based on their applications, officials said.

Robert Maher, executive director of Whitewater-based Guide Dogs of the Desert, said the tribe's donation will prove instrumental in helping further the "mission to provide mobility, companionship and independence for individuals with vision loss, by providing custom-trained guide dogs."

Food pantry Carol's Kitchen in Banning was another recipient, and the nonprofit's vice president, Ann Blair, said the funds are another example of how Morongo has, through the years, "generously supported our work to help feed the hungry and homeless of the San Gorgonio Pass."

Some of the other awardees included Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Riverside, Indio-based Family Services of the Desert, Immanuel House in Moreno Valley, which provides sober living opportunities for recovering addicts and American Legion Post 53 in Hemet.