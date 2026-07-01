Riverside County deputies arrest 26-year-old Moreno Valley man for allegedly killing his wife

A 26-year-old Moreno Valley man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, deputies said they were called to the 21000 block of Box Springs Road in Moreno Valley at around 8 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive female in the area.

Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Tianah Govan suffering with "injuries consistent with trauma," according to the release. Despite attempted life-saving measures, Riverside County Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Kendrick Govan. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators with RSO's Central Homicide Unit were contacted to assume the investigation, and they were able to identify Tianah Govan's husband, Kendrick, as the suspect.

"Kendrick was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder," the release said.

As their investigation continues, deputies said that no further details would be released.

Anyone who may have more information was asked to contact RSO Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Hernandez at 951-955-2777.