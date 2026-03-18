"Suspicious death" of 23-year-old Riverside County woman under investigation after fight with family member

Detectives are investigating the "suspicious death" of a 23-year-old woman who died after a fight with a family member on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported at around 3:20 p.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Woodlark Lane in Moreno Valley, according to RSO's release. Deputies arrived and found the victim unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite attempted life-saving measures, paramedics pronounced 23-year-old Elana Davis dead at the scene.

"During the preliminary investigation, deputies learned Davis had been in a physical altercation with a family member," the release said. "During the altercation, she lost consciousness and stopped breathing."

No arrests have yet been reported and the investigation remains ongoing, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Central Homicide Unit investigators at (951) 955-2777 or (951) 486-6700.