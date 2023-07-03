Moreno Valley house party shooting: 2 dead, 1 critical

Two people died and a third was critically injured in a shooting at a Moreno Valley house party overnight Monday.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies from the Moreno Valley station responded to a report of shots fired at a large party at a house on the 26000 block of Coronada Drive at about 12:44 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's Sgt. Jesse Martinez.

Arriving deputies found three victims at the scene. One person was declared dead at the location and the other two victims were hospitalized. One of the two hospitalized victims died later at the hospital. The third victim was listed in critical condition Monday morning.

The victims' identities were not released pending family notifications.

No suspect information was immediately released.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Travis Gilbert at (951) 955-2777.