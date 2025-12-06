San Bernardino County man and woman arrested for Moreno Valley homicide

Two San Bernardino County residents were arrested this week in connection with a homicide that happened in Moreno Valley in November.

Marquise Hall, 34, and Tyiesha Sweeney, 28, both of Highland, were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 3, after they were located by Riverside Sheriff's Office homicide investigators and members of the Riverside County District Attorney's Gang Impact Team, according to a news release from the department.

Deputies began searching for the duo back in November, while investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Moreno Valley on Nov. 27. The victim in that shooting, 57-year-old Cesar Gaitan, was killed in the 13000 block of Heacock Street, according to deputies at the time.

It's unclear where investigators located Hall and Sweeney. Investigators did not provide a motive for their alleged part in the incident.

Hall was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder, while Sweeney was booked for accessory to murder, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO at (951) 955-2777.