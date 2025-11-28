Watch CBS News
Riverside County deputies investigating deadly Moreno Valley shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Thursday night. 

The incident was reported a little before 9:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of Heacock Street, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man was declared dead at the scene, according to the release. 

Investigators with the Riverside Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit were contacted to assume the investigation. No arrests have yet been made and they are working to identify a suspect. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Anyone with further information was asked to contact RSO's Central Homicide Unit investigators at (951) 955-2777 or (951) 486-6700.

