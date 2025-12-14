Riverside County deputies shoot and kill man allegedly setting fire to Moreno Valley home

Riverside County deputies fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them after setting fire to a home in Moreno Valley on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Heather Glen Road, where deputies were called for reports of a residential fire, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies found the residence fully engulfed in flames and received information about a subject in the rear of the residence," the release said. "Deputies entered the backyard and located a subject lying on the ground. Deputies gave commands, but the subject failed to comply, pointed a firearm, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

The suspect, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, died after being taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Per department policy, all of the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, the release said. None of their identities were immediately released as investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Force Investigation Detail look into the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact Investigator Mario Moreno at (951) 955-2777.