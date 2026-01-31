Riverside County woman arrested for deadly 2025 shooting in Moreno Valley

Riverside County deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a deadly shooting in Moreno Valley in April 2025.

Teesha Lucas, a 47-year-old woman from Moreno Valley, was arrested on Thursday without incident and booked for voluntary manslaughter, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were originally called to the 13600 block of Daimler Street back on April 19, 2025 at around 2:50 p.m. upon learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. They arrived and found 22-year-old Xavier Cox suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died after he was taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

Lucas was originally detained and taken into a sheriff's station for questioning, but she was later released, deputies said last year. At the time, they said she was "cooperative with the investigation."

On Thursday, they said that the investigation was still ongoing and led to her arrest.

"After an extensive investigation, the facts of the case were presented to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, who determined that they would be charging Lucas with voluntary manslaughter for her involvement in this incident," the release said.

No further information was provided by investigators as they continued to probe the incident.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Master Investigator R. Deanne or Investigator Newby at (951) 955-2777.