Perris woman arrested for deadly DUI crash in Moreno Valley

Riverside County deputies on Monday arrested a woman who was allegedly driving under the influence when she was involved in a deadly crash in Moreno Valley.

The "major injury" collision was reported at around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Frederick Street, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found two cars with major damage. Both drivers were trapped inside of their vehicles, the release said.

"Both drivers, and sole occupants, were transported to a local hospital with major injuries," deputies said.

One of the victims, identified as 37-year-old Moreno Valley resident Yoseph Asfaw, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

"It was determined that the second driver, identified as 42-year-old Misty Britan, a resident of Perris, was driving under the influence," deputies said. "After consultation with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Britan was arrested and will ultimately be booked and charged with vehicular homicide."

As their investigation continues, deputies asked anyone with more information to contact RSO at (951) 776-1099.