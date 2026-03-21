Riverside County deputies make arrest in 2004 cold case homicide in Moreno Valley

More than 20 years after an investigation into a Moreno Valley homicide began, Riverside County deputies have finally made an arrest.

The incident happened back on Sept. 1, 2024 at around 11:30 p.m., when deputies were sent to the 15000 block of Perris Boulevard for reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and found 29-year-old Israel Rangel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

"Through an extensive investigation, Corey Sampson, a now 45-year-old male from Hesperia, was identified as a suspect in the murder," RSO's news release said. "However, there was insufficient evidence to file charges at the time, and the case eventually went cold."

Corey Sampson, the man arrested in connection with a 2004 cold case homicide on Friday, March 19, 2026. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

When the department reopened the case as part of an ongoing effort to review unsolved cases, investigators reexamined the evidence and were able to find several leads and the case was reopened.

Deputies said that they were able to develop sufficient evidence to support Sampson's arrest, and on Thursday March, 19, he was arrested with the assistance of the Riverside County District Attorney's Gang Impact Team. He was taken into custody in Hesperia and booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for murder.

As the investigation continues, deputies asked anyone who may know more to contact them at (951) 955-2777.