More than a car show, Cruisin' for a Cure offers free prostate screening to men

Prostate cancer survivor Carson Lev says Cruisn' for a Cure is the car show that saved his life.

Lev has been cancer-free for 20 years now and he credits early detection, with the screening he got while attending the car show, as the reason why he is healthy today.

Crusin' for a Cure at the Orange County Fairgrounds Saturday, is in its 24th year and is said to be the largest single-day car show on the west coast.

Thousands of vintage vehicles along with food, live music, entertainment, and free prostate screenings combine the best of both worlds – having some fun and taking care of health.

"Guys are pretty good at taking care of their cars and around the house and stuff, but they're not good at taking care of their bodies, so that's the idea," said Lev.

"You get to hang around a bunch of car guys, look at cool cars, and enjoy the show. There's a band that plays and it's fun and you get a blood test that's relatively simple, takes 10 to 15 minutes of your time, and could save your life. For me, this is the car show that saved my life."

The free prostate cancer screenings are on a walk-in basis for men over 40, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cruisin' for a Cure was started in 1999 by Debbie Baker whose husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer and lost his life in 2009 from the illness.

It became and continues to be Baker's passion to do something for men by bringing awareness of prostate cancer to help save lives through free prostate screening at the event.

Over the past 20 years of the event, well over 15,000 men have been tested, and more than 4,000 men with high levels of PSA in their blood, a potential sign of abnormal prostate function, have been flagged.

Participation in the event and any donations go directly to prostate cancer research at the KSK Cancer Center of Irvine to help find a cure.

Cruisin' for a Cure takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Orange County fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Admission is $17, parking is $12. Children 12 and under are free.