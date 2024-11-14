Moped driver who shot woman in downtown LA sought by police

Police are searching for a moped driver who shot a woman inside a car several times in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting happened near the 300 block of North Figueroa Street around 5:30 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 30, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which released surveillance video images of the shooter Wednesday. LAPD said the suspect opened fire on the victim while she was sitting in her car and waiting to pick up her brother from work.

She was rushed to a hospital where police say she was listed in stable condition.

In a statement, LAPD described the shooter as a man between 30 to 40 years old, who was wearing a bright yellow vest, a face mask and gloves at the time of the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or whether the suspect and the victim knew each other, as no other details have been released by police while the investigation continues.

A moped driver who shot a woman several times in downtown Los Angeles is seen in surveillance images released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 13, 2024. Los Angeles Police Department

LAPD is urging anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the crime, to come forward.

Those with tips or other information can reach LAPD Central Division Detective Alex Ramirez at 213-996-1248 or email 39775@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.