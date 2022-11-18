Mookie Betts, Dodgers host Thanksgiving Grab-n-Go at Dodgers Dreamfields in South LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Dodgers Federation have partnered up with local groups to host two Thanksgiving community events.

Yency Almonte (left) and Alex Vesia (right) with volunteers and fans at a Thanksgiving community event at St. Joseph Center's Bread and Roses Cafe in Venice. CBSLA

The first event, held on Wednesday, saw Dodgers players Yency Almonte and Alex Vesia join Dodgers legend and broadcaster Orel Hershiser at St. Joseph Center's Bread and Roses Cafe in Venice, where they helped hand out hygiene kits and branded blankets to those in attendance. The event was a partnership between the Dodgers and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

The players interacted with the attendees, took pictures and helped spread the holiday spirit.

On Friday, Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, will join local volunteers at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center in South Los Angeles, home of Dodgers Dreamfields, where they will give away 1,000 turkeys and other fixings for Thanksgiving dinner. The event is a partnership between the Dodgers, the Brotherhood Crusade, Acts inspired by Mookie and UCLA Health.

Each family will also receive a kit with PPE supplies.

"A portion of the funds for this event come from a larger LADF grant of $126,000 to support Brotherhood Crusade and their food insecurity efforts as part of their 50 Feeds LA campaign," said the Dodgers.

Betts and his foundation, the Dodgers Foundation and Brotherhood Crusade estimate that they will provide 400,000 meals over the course of 2022 and 2023.