Monterey Park welcomes back annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Monterey Park's annual Cherry Blossom Festival is returning for its 23rd year as the city continues to heal from a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 11 people.

The tragedy shattered the sense of peace and security in the tight-knit community with a large Asian American population. The city has slowly picked up the pieces but some businesses have struggled to bounce back from the horrific act of violence.

"We survived the pandemic, and for this unfortunate tragedy to occur right after our recovery — we were almost there, and then this happened," said Zhen Wu, whose family owns the traditional noodle house right next to the site of the mass shooting. "It's another struggle that we have to brave through again."

While his family received help from the U.S Small Business Administration in the form of a low-interest federal disaster loan given to small businesses affected by the mass shooting and investigation, Wu said that his business has struggled to entice people back when the now-closed Star Ballroom and Dance Studio stands right next to his noodle house.

"You could kind of see it for yourself," said Wu. "A lot of foot traffic definitely decreased — around 40% by my calculation."

Karen Ogawa is one of the organizers of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival happening at Barnes Park this weekend.

"It's a way to bring in the diversity," she said. "Reunite diversity, especially after so many tragedies that we've faced."

It's the first time the event was celebrated since the pandemic. Wu hopes that the event shows people that the city is safe.

"We want to be somewhat of a symbol of resilience because we pour our heart and our dreams into this place," said Wu.

The Consul General of Japan will be at the festival as well as many other community organizations like the Monterey Park Community Healing Fund that will be there to support anyone affected by the mass shooting.

