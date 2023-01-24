Monterey Park shooting survivors struggling to cope with tragedy

In the wake of one of the deadliest incidents in Los Angeles County history, survivors of the Monterey Park mass shooting are struggling to cope with the tragedy they experienced on Saturday.

The shooting left 11 people dead and nine others wounded when a man opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration over the weekend.

Both the Monterey Park community and government have come together in hopes of assisting the survivors of the devastating event, offering an outpouring of support and a sanctuary for those in need.

"Being so close to it just brings a feeling like, oh my gosh, I can't believe these poor people never knew it was coming," said Monterey Park resident Mary Alvarado, who attended the Lunar New Year event but left a little before the shooting occurred.

She said she could hear the shooting from her home just blocks away.

"One after another, just like, maybe 10-20 one time. Then it paused, and then it continued."

The Langley Senior Citizen Center has become a refuge for those grieving and for community members who want to provide that assistance to victims and survivors. Thus far, six families affected by the shooting have utilized the services being offered at the senior center, according to Monterey Park Fire Department Chief Matthew Hallock.

The center brought on a number of crisis workers with multiple agencies to help victims on the long road to recovery and assistance with the impact the incident may have on their mental health.

Senator Alex Padilla toured the center, delaying his trip back to Washington, D.C. on Monday.

"We cannot let mass shootings be the norm," he said. "Not here in Monterey Park. Not here in California. Not anywhere in the United States of America."

Additionally, the California Victim Compensation Board said that victims of the shooting may be eligible for some form of compensation from the government.

"Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting ... along with those who witnessed the mass shooting, may qualify for compensation through CalVCB," said a statement.

CalVCB helps Californians with long-term and short-term recovery from crimes, providing grief counseling, emotional support, claim-filing assistance for state funds to pay medical bills and counseling bills, as well as referrals to agencies for medical needs and counseling services.