Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Montebello Tornado Recovery: Rapid Response Resource Fair Tuesday

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Montebello fair offers resources for tornado damage
Montebello fair offers resources for tornado damage 02:40

Tuesday, Los Angeles County and the city of Montebello are teaming up for a resource fair for those who were impacted by last week's tornado, including residents, workers and businesses.

It was a week ago Wednesday when a tornado tore through the city of Montebello, causing damage to homes, vehicles and businesses. It was the strongest tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that briefly touched down in Montebello was the strongest to hit the Los Angeles area since March 1983

Tuesday, Los Angeles County and the city of Montebello are teaming up for a resource fair for those who were impacted, including residents, workers and businesses.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Ark Montebello at 931 S. Maple Avenue.

Multilingual support is available in Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Spanish, Armenian and English.

For more information, visit the city of Montebello's Tornado Recovery page here.     

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.