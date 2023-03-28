Montebello Tornado Recovery: Rapid Response Resource Fair Tuesday

Tuesday, Los Angeles County and the city of Montebello are teaming up for a resource fair for those who were impacted by last week's tornado, including residents, workers and businesses.

It was a week ago Wednesday when a tornado tore through the city of Montebello, causing damage to homes, vehicles and businesses. It was the strongest tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that briefly touched down in Montebello was the strongest to hit the Los Angeles area since March 1983.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Ark Montebello at 931 S. Maple Avenue.

Multilingual support is available in Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Spanish, Armenian and English.

For more information, visit the city of Montebello's Tornado Recovery page here.