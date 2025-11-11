Montebello police fire shots at suspect, who remains at large after pursuit

Officers with the Montebello Police Department opened fire on a pursuit suspect on Tuesday, although it's not yet clear if the person was struck, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., after officers pursued a person accused of reckless driving. The pursuit took all parties into the city of Pico Rivera, where an officer lost control of their vehicle and sideswiped a curb, according to Montebello PD.

After that collision, a witness reported that the suspect vehicle was parked at the end of a residential street. The officers approached the vehicle on foot, police said, and saw that the suspect remained behind the wheel.

At that point, according to Montebello PD, the suspect began to drive toward the officers.

The officers fired their weapons toward the suspect, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, it's not yet clear if the suspect was struck by any rounds, if they were injured or if their vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

The suspect remains at large. No officers or civilians were injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.