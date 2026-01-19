Montebello police hit person in crosswalk while responding to possible DUI driver

Montebello police hit a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk while they were responding to a possible DUI driver on Saturday afternoon.

The Montebello Police Department said officers were responding to a call of a possible DUI driver near Montebello Boulevard and Victoria Avenue around 5:38 p.m.

While one of the units was responding to the call, traveling eastbound on Beverly Boulevard at Howard Avenue, it hit a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, and they are in critical but stable condition.

The California Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation.