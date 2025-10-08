San Bernardino County man arrested for dispute that led to Montclair deadly shooting, kidnapping

Just a day after a dispute turned into a deadly shooting and kidnapping in San Bernardino County, authorities have made an arrest, they said on Wednesday.

Montclair Police Department officers were called to the 9700 block of Benson Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday after learning of an incident that resulted in a death, according to a news release from the department.

"During the investigation, it was discovered that three occupants were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect while in the north end of Montclair," the release said. "As the victims left the area, the suspect chased them throughout the city in his own vehicle, reportedly shooting at the victims."

The suspect allegedly rammed the victim's car, causing it to collide with a tree, police said. The crash happened just outside of the Buena Vista Arts-Integrated School.

While the victims fled, police say that the suspect was able to kidnap one of the car's occupants. They were later able to escape in Ontario, the release said.

That victim, only identified as a female, was treated at a nearby hospital. The second occupant of the car has not yet been located.

Police arrived and found the third occupant unresponsive. They were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

"It appears that this is not a random incident, and all involved parties are associated with each other," MPD said. "The case is still under investigation by the Montclair Police Department."

On Wednesday, police arrested 48-year-old Hesperia man Jorge Tafolla Jr. at his home, according to an updated news release. He was booked for kidnapping and homicide.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact detectives at (909) 621-4771.