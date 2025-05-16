Monster Jam is returning to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this weekend

Roaring engines and 12,000-pound trucks are returning to SoFi Stadium this weekend for Monster Jam.

The Epic Family Fun: Monster Jam event, action-packed with competitions and dirt tracks, will be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday. The event is expected to start at 5 p.m. and doors will open at 3 p.m.

Drivers participate in different competitions, including racing, skills, donuts and freestyle, trying to earn points from a panel of judges.

Aside from the stunts and high speeds at which drivers are traveling, the recognizable trucks are one of the biggest highlights of the event. The trucks are custom-built, 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide and 17 feet long, which makes for a thrilling ride.

The event will also feature a Pit Party for fans to get an up-close experience with the trucks, drivers and crews. The party will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers participating in Monster Jam's event at SoFi Stadium:

Tristan England will be driving JCB DIGatron

Ryan Anderson will be driving Son-uva Digger

Bryce Kenny will be driving Monster Mutt

Adam Anderson will be driving Grave Digger

Zack Garner will be driving Wild Side

Todd LeDuc will be driving Megalodon

Mike Pagliarulo will be driving Excaliber

Cole Venais will be driving Black Pearl

Kayla Blood will be driving Sparkle Smash

Jamey Garner will be driving El Toro Loco

Nick Pagliarulo will be driving Kraken

Matt Pagliarulo will be driving Jester

Use this link to access more information about Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium.