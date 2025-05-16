Monster Jam is returning to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this weekend
Roaring engines and 12,000-pound trucks are returning to SoFi Stadium this weekend for Monster Jam.
The Epic Family Fun: Monster Jam event, action-packed with competitions and dirt tracks, will be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday. The event is expected to start at 5 p.m. and doors will open at 3 p.m.
Drivers participate in different competitions, including racing, skills, donuts and freestyle, trying to earn points from a panel of judges.
Aside from the stunts and high speeds at which drivers are traveling, the recognizable trucks are one of the biggest highlights of the event. The trucks are custom-built, 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide and 17 feet long, which makes for a thrilling ride.
The event will also feature a Pit Party for fans to get an up-close experience with the trucks, drivers and crews. The party will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Drivers participating in Monster Jam's event at SoFi Stadium:
- Tristan England will be driving JCB DIGatron
- Ryan Anderson will be driving Son-uva Digger
- Bryce Kenny will be driving Monster Mutt
- Adam Anderson will be driving Grave Digger
- Zack Garner will be driving Wild Side
- Todd LeDuc will be driving Megalodon
- Mike Pagliarulo will be driving Excaliber
- Cole Venais will be driving Black Pearl
- Kayla Blood will be driving Sparkle Smash
- Jamey Garner will be driving El Toro Loco
- Nick Pagliarulo will be driving Kraken
- Matt Pagliarulo will be driving Jester
