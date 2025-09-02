Weather officials warn about possible thunderstorms in parts of Southern California as heat wave continues

As a heat wave continues to impact much of Southern California, bringing triple-digit temperatures, weather officials are warning about possible thunderstorms.

There is a KCAL News Next Weather Alert in effect through Tuesday night for the valleys, Inland Empire, Los Angeles and Orange County Metro areas and mountain communities. KCAL issued the alert to prepare residents for weather that could impact their daily routines.

A plume of monsoonal moisture will linger over the region at least through Thursday and will increase the chance of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service describes monsoonal moisture as increased humidity and rain-producing weather caused by a shift in wind patterns from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California into the Southwestern part of the U.S.

Forecasters predict the increase in moisture will bring a 30 to 50% chance of thunderstorms in the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Mountains late through Wednesday evening. They also said there is a risk of heavy downpours, flash flooding, debris flows and wind gusts.

The NWS has issued a flood watch from late Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening for parts of northeastern LA County, including the Bridge Fire burn scar, the Antelope Valley, the Antelope Valley foothills, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Highway 14 Corridor.

There is also a heat advisory still in effect until 6 p.m. for much of Southern California as temperatures are expected to reach between 93 to 103 degrees. The hot conditions will increase fire danger, especially in areas with dry vegetation.

Weather officials are warning residents about heat-related illnesses, especially for sensitive populations including young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning.