Monsoonal moisture causes slight chance of thunderstorms across Los Angeles, Ventura counties

A pattern of monsoonal moisture will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms across Los Angeles and Ventura counties Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says that high clouds are moving into the Southern California region from the east, indicative of the monsoonal moisture.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms over the San Gabriel Mountains Thursday afternoon, followed by a chance of thunderstorms across LA and Ventura counties Friday morning. The chance of rain over the Ventura County Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains and Antelope Valley drops to 20 to 30% Friday afternoon.

The NWS says if a storm were to form, the likely hazards are gusty winds and dry lightning.

Weather conditions will level out heading into the weekend with temperatures about 2 to 3 degrees warmer.