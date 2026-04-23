Video shows bear cub trapped inside a Southern California storm drain, another stuck in tree

Video shows a mother bear looking up at a tree in Monrovia, where her two cubs are playing around in the branches. Before they made it up the tree, one of them had been stuck up in front of someone's house for three days and the other little one fell into a storm drain earlier and needed help crawling back out.

Anna Howie and her dog Loki have been checking in on the bear family for days. She says the mother bear has been going up in the tree to nurse the cub that won't come down.

"This is the way we like to see it done where they just monitor the situation because eventually that baby will come down," Howie said.

Howie says the cub stuck in the tree has been crying and making "horrible noises."

"She just scaled that tree, sat up there and nursed her baby and then the other one saw what was going on and went up and started nursing as well," Howie said.

Cort Klopping, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the mother bear is working to get her cubs together. The CDFW says their biologists are in the neighborhood monitoring the situation and they're hoping the cub will eventually learn their mother's lesson and climb down with her.

"Our biologists might need to capture and relocate the bears together to a nearby suitable habitat within their home range so they're familiar with the habitat and know where to forage," Klopping said.

That's comforting news to neighbors. Many are still upset about a different Monrovia mother bear named Blondie, who was recently euthanized after the CDFW linked her to two human encounters where she reportedly swatted at people. Her cubs were relocated to the San Diego Humane Society.

"We were very concerned," Howie said. "We did not want that to happen again."

For now, the mother bear is patiently waiting by the tree.