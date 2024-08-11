Watch CBS News
Investigators work to track down mob of masked teens accused of raiding Pico-Robertson 7-Eleven

By Iris Salem

Investigators are working to track down a mob of masked teens who trashed a Pico-Roberston 7-Eleven. 

Security video caught the moment when the group stormed into the convenience store Friday night at Olympic and La Cienega boulevards.

Police say about 50 teens took anything they could inside the store. Some even jumped the counter, while others knocked over shelves and merchandise. The group took off minutes later before police arrived. 

"It wasn't a random act," said one customer. "It had to be organized. It's almost like the kids know they're not going to be prosecuted."

Police have yet to make any arrests. No injuries were reported.

