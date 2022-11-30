Watch CBS News
Mistrial declared in rape trial of actor Danny Masterson

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A judge has declared a mistrial at the rape trial of "That '70's Show" actor Danny Masterson after a jury says it is deadlocked. 

Jurors told Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not come to unanimous verdicts on any counts. 

The judge declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon. 

Masterson is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend between 2001 and 2003 when he was at the height of his fame as the star of the Fox sitcom "That 70's Show." 

Masterson pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that the acts were consensual. 

