Dog rescued from Orange County canyon with the help of thermal drone technology

A dog lost in a remote Orange County canyon for two days was rescued over the weekend due to new thermal drone technology used by Mission Viejo Animal Services.

Their search began on Friday when a Dove Canyon resident contacted animal services to say that "strong winds had startled and caused their dog to flee." It was last seen running into a canyon area between Dove Canyon and Coto De Caza, said a news release from the agency.

The thermal images of Lana, a missing 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, and an Animal Services officer via a thermal drone. Mission Viejo Animal Services

Fred Tarsky, the owner of the 1-year-old Australian Shepherd named Lana, said that he had just adopted her last week after losing his 12-year-old Aussie. He said that they were on a walk on Friday afternoon when the winds spooked his new pup.

"I started walking the whole area," Tarsky said. "I couldn't find her."

Along with contacting authorities, Tarsky called Linda Stohr-Catalino, the breeder from whom he bought Lana.

"I thought, if she gets out into that open space, it's not going to be good," she said.

An Animal Services officer and Lana, the Australian Shepherd who went missing on Friday, after she was found by a thermal drone. Mission Viejo Animal Services

Orange County Animal Control officers quickly responded to the area, and despite conducting a thorough search, both on the ground and in the air with a thermal drone, they were unable to locate Lana before nightfall.

"Because of the winds, it was blowing beyond the capabilities of the drone," said Officer Kyle Werner.

Animal Services received another call the next day from a resident who said they heard a dog barking in the canyon, approximately a mile from where it was originally reported missing, the release said.

"Using the department's thermal drone, officers were able to pinpoint the dog's exact location," said MVAS's release. "Officers were then guided through the rugged terrain and dense brush to reach the animal, ultimately securing and safely extricating the dog from the steep canyon."

Lana, the Australian Shepherd who was rescued from a remote Orange County canyon over the weekend. CBS LA

Lana and Tarsky were reunited that day. Officers said that she was in good condition and had no visible injuries.

"We love her," Tarsky said. "We're so, so happy that she was not injured."

He said that the entire ordeal taught him that Lana missed home, and not her new home with him, but with Stohr-Catalino. As bittersweet as it was, he said that he knew she should go back to where she truly wanted to be.

"Dogs end up where they're supposed to be," Stohr-Catalino said. "I truly believe that."