25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Mission Hills

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van in the Mission Hills area on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. in the 15000 block of S. Brand Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters told CBS LA.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police and firefighters both said that the victim was a 25-year-old man. He has not yet been publicly identified.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash shortly after it happened, where police were seen surveying the area. A white van appeared to have considerable damage to its passenger side. It was stopped in a parking lot just feet from where a white canopy covered the motorcyclist's body.