Mission Hills 7-Eleven robbery suspects flee as LAPD officers arrive

Three suspects disappeared into the back of a Mission Hills 7-Eleven store and escaped as LAPD officers arrived early Tuesday morning. Police were searching the neighborhood.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Chatsworth and Sepulveda in Mission Hills at about 4 a.m.

Arriving officers witnessed three suspects inside the location and called for backup. The suspects disappeared into the back of the store, according to the LAPD.

Police set up a perimeter, but the suspects escaped.

Officers were searching the neighborhood.