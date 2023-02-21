Mission Hills 7-Eleven robbery suspects flee as LAPD officers arrive
Three suspects disappeared into the back of a Mission Hills 7-Eleven store and escaped as LAPD officers arrived early Tuesday morning. Police were searching the neighborhood.
Los Angeles police officers responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Chatsworth and Sepulveda in Mission Hills at about 4 a.m.
Arriving officers witnessed three suspects inside the location and called for backup. The suspects disappeared into the back of the store, according to the LAPD.
Police set up a perimeter, but the suspects escaped.
Officers were searching the neighborhood.
