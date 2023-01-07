Missing Ventura County man found dead in Ventura River bottom

Authorities on Friday reported that they had located the body of a man missing since early December in the Ventura River bottom.

Craig William Clark. Ventura County Sheriff's Department

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Casitas Springs-resident Craig William Clark, 69, was reported missing on Dec. 14 by family members after he had not been seen in five days.

"Detectives searched the residence of Clark as well as the areas near Clark's residence," a statement said. "No evidence of foul play was discovered."

As the investigation continued, search and rescue teams are said to have "reconstructed Mr. Clark's routines and conducted focused neighborhood canvasses" in their search, "utilizing extensive resources, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and public alerts."

More than 40 volunteers and search and rescue teams scoured the Casitas Springs area for Clark.

The department said that during a search of the Ventura River bottom on Jan. 3, "the mostly concealed body of a male was located. There was no evidence of foul play at the scene and the positioning of the body was consistent with natural river activity."

Clark's cause of death is still unknown.