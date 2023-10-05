"Missing Mom" billboards pop up on two-year anniversary of Heidi Planck's disappearance

Two years after Heidi Planck, a West Los Angeles woman and mother mysteriously disappeared, family members are still desperately searching for answers, setting up a series of billboards in hopes that the search will be revitalized.

The billboards, three of which can be seen dotting roads in West LA, read "Missing Mom" and "#FindHeidiPlanck," with images of the missing mother.

Though family members have come to terms with the fact that Planck is likely dead, after going missing back on Oct. 17, 2021 when she failed to pick her son upon school, they're still hopeful that information can come to light and help them understand what happened.

"Nobody wants to talk about it," said Jim Wayne, Planck's ex-husband. "And yet, everybody's thinking about it."

Wayne was the one who reported Planck missing, after their son was left at school without a ride, something she had never done before.

"It's just not like Heidi to disappear like that," he said. "She is deceased. I've worked with the police for quite a few months, they're still working on the case."

Heidi Planck. CBS

On the day that she disappeared, Planck was seen on security camera footage leaving her West LA home, with her dog in tow.

Hours later, a different camera caught her walking the dog outside of high rise apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles. However, later that night, her dog was found wandering the halls of the complex alone, with his owner nowhere to be found.

"There's a lot of false information out there," said Danielle Nadolny, a friend of Planck's. "People that like to speculate or like sensationalize things."

The investigation, which has continued since the day she was reported missing, led investigators to enter Planck's home at gunpoint one evening, when they made off with boxes of undisclosed evidence. Eventually, they began a massive search of the Chiquita Landfill in Castaic, where they reported sifting through thousands of pounds of waste and debris.

"Nobody deserves to be discarded like trash and forgotten," said another friend of Planck. "That will not be happening to our friend Heidi."

With no solidified information, investigators officially declared Planck dead in February, despite never locating a body.