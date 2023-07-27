Missing hiker's remains discovered in Monrovia

Authorities have discovered the remains of a Monrovia hiker who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Colin Brian Walker, a 53-year-old avid hiker from South Pasadena was last seen heading out for a hike on July 15, according to investigators who were able to view Walker's home security footage.

Search and rescue teams have been searching since he was reported missing, with his remains being discovered on Wednesday.

His vehicle was also found parked on the trails near Ridgeside Drive in the days following his disappearance as crews from Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section and the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team assisted South Pasadena Police Department with the search.

Conditions in the search area are described as severe, with intense heat, thick brush and dangerous terrain.

Based on where the remains were discovered, and property that investigators recovered from the scene, they say they are reasonably certain that they belong to Walker. No foul play is suspected.

The remains still have yet to be identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.