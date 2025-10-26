14-year-old girl with autism found safe after going missing in Pico Rivera

A 14-year-old girl with autism who was previously reported missing in Pico Rivera has been located and is safe, authorities said.

Lailani Danai Ceniceros, who was last seen wearing a police officer costume, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Rosemead Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

She was located Sunday. The Sheriff's Department thanked the public for their assistance and concern.