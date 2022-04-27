Missing dog reunited with owners after their car was stolen with him inside

A family was reunited with their dog Tuesday after their vehicle was stolen from East Hollywood while he was inside.

Loki, a two-year-old Pomeranian mix, was returned to owner Tara Luhv by a man who had been taking care of him since Saturday.

The man who returned Loki said he found him less than a mile away from where Luhv's car was stolen.

Loki was waiting inside Luhv's car when it was stolen from the parking lot outside of Mats Gymnastic Center near Vermont Center and Vermont Place at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tara Luhv

His owners left him inside of the car with the engine running and the air conditioner on because dogs are not allowed inside the gymnasium, Luhv said.

"Loki... I'm sorry," Luhv said through tears Monday. "I'm not excusing my actions, I shouldn't have left him in the car. I should not have left him."

Surveillance footage showed a man circling the white Honda Pilot several times before entering through the driver's door, where he quickly made a u-turn and drove away from the scene.

It wasn't immediately known if Luhv's vehicle had been located.