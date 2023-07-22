Watch CBS News
Missing 13-year-old East Los Angeles girl found safe

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities successfully located a missing 13-year-old girl from East Los Angeles on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Prior to Saturday afternoon, when deputies reported that she had been found safe, Victoria Berenice Pacheco was last seen at around 11 p.m. Friday evening in the 1300 block of S. Downey Road, according to a press release from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Pacheco is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing around 128 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red tank top with checkered pants and red Croc shoes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

