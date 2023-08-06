Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Minor arrested after family disturbance turns fatal in Culver City

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A minor was arrested over the weekend following a family disturbance at a Culver City home that resulted in one fatality.

The incident, which was reported as a family disturbance call, unfolded after 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Showboat Place. 

There, police responded and located a victim and immediately began life-saving measures by administering CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police detained a minor at the scene, who was subsequently arrested. 

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information about this incident was asked to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202. 

First published on August 6, 2023 / 10:57 AM

