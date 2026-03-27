Long Beach high school girls soccer team makes historical CIF win

It's Women's History Month, and the girls soccer team at Millikan High School in Long Beach scored a historical win for their school. The lady Rams brought home the CIF girls soccer championship title for the first time since the school's 1982 inaugural season.

In six of the last eight years, the team won league but failed to win CIF until this year. Their victory over Ayala High School made them Division 3 CIF Sectional Champions.

The team wasn't always so dominant. When head coach Tino Nunez came on board in 2013, the lady Rams were fighting for 3rd in league, but together they grew.

"'Believe' was kind of our go-to, our phrase. So they took that on, and 13 years later, it feels like a body of work," Nunez said.

The team's captain, 17-year-old Savannah Galvan has played competitive soccer since she was 3 years old. "I don't think my parents have missed a single one of my games," she said.

Galvan's worn medals, held trophies, but the Millikan High School senior wants a new accessory to one day show her future children. "I want to tell them… look, at some point, I was a cool person too. And I got a ring!"

Galvan says she is proud to be part of the Millikan soccer program as she heads to UC Santa Barbara soon to play Division 1 soccer.

"Without them having a program like this… a lot of schools don't have soccer. So the fact that they're even here. It builds our program," she said.

The team is gathering community support to fundraise for championship rings to memorialize their history-making season.