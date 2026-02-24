Los Angeles teacher receives $25,000 "Oscar of Teaching" national award

The latest Milken Educator Award was presented to a middle and high school teacher at a private school in Bel Air, making her one of two instructors in the state of California to receive the award this year, along with a $25,000 cash prize.

Dr. Ellen Dooley was surprised with the so-called "Oscar of Teaching" award during a morning assembly at Milken Community School. Cheers rang out when the social science teacher and instructional leader's name was called by the award's founder, Lowell Milken.

"We know from research and personal experiences that the single most important in-school factor that determines … student learning is the quality of the teacher in the classroom," Milken said at the assembly. "You can't apply for our award; we find you."

Dr. Ellen Dooley receives the Milken Educator Award. CBS LA

Dooley teaches a range of classes to sixth through 12th graders in modern world/ Jewish history, U.S. history and art history. Milken characterized her with "intelligence, compassion, dedication and an unwavering belief that every young person can reach their potential."

Thirty Milken Educator Awards are granted each year, with candidates considered in every city in the country.

"When they said they were announcing this award, I literally went through a list of pretty much all of my colleagues who teach me every single day, who are phenomenal educators and I just want to express my gratitude to them, and to these kids that make me so excited to wake up every morning, even my seniors at 8 a.m.," Dooley said, crediting her inspiration to her students.

The $25,000 awarded funds can be used by the recipient for any purpose, and aside from the funds, it's the first national award ever to be given to a Jewish high school, according to County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo.

"I think it is important to recognize high-quality educators because it's a profession that you really bring your whole self to," Dooley said.

According to the Milken Educator Awards, "Dooley fosters excellence through rigorous, innovative, student-led lessons that enable all to reach their potential. She revitalized MCS' AP art history program by incorporating guest lectures from university art historians and organizing visits to museums and exhibitions. As a result, many students have expressed interest in pursuing art history in college, and former students clamor to enroll in her upper-grade classes."