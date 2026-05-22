Miley Cyrus honored in Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Musical icon Miley Cyrus was celebrated Friday morning with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Cyrus has generational appeal, beginning 20 years ago with the television sitcom, "Hannah Montana," about a teen leading a double life as a pop star. Her musical career evolved after that, blending genres of pop, rock, country, soul, and alternative.

"What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion," Cyrus said at Friday's ceremony.

"The star isn't something that you win, like a seasonal game. It's not something that you can chase or collect, it's not something you make the next record for, and then tote it around like a trophy."

Miley Cyrus Hollywood Walk of Fame

A three-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Original Song, Miley is a celebrated songwriter behind numerous platinum- and diamond-certified singles and albums.

At the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, she earned Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers," the best-selling global single of 2023.

In 2025, her collaboration with Beyoncé, "II Most Wanted," received the GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Her visual album "Something Beautiful" and chart-dominating "Endless Summer Vacation" both reflect her evolving career.

"My name is laid in gold and pink terrazzo, and it's fierce and it's fun and it's fabulous … " Cyrus said. "To my fans, you are the stars that make my dream a reality every day."

Beyond music, Cyrus has built a presence in multimedia culture, fronting major campaigns for Maison Margiela, Gucci's Flora fragrance, and Dolce & Gabbana. She also starred in the television series "Black Mirror."

"Miley deserves her flowers as she has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, and we are thrilled to honor her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said.

"Generations of young girls have grown up watching her evolve, finding inspiration in her journey and fearless creativity,"