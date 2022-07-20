Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been criminally charged for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of the couple's two young children last month in Los Angeles.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Bridges has been charged with one count of injuring a child's parent, and two counts of child abuse under circumstances and conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. All three charges are felonies.

The charges also include an allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim.

The alleged assault occurred on June 27 and June 28, the district attorney's office said. Bridges was arrested June 29 by Los Angeles police.

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Bridges was drafted by the Hornets in 2018 and has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the franchise. He was arrested on the cusp of free agency, and his future with the Hornets, and in the NBA, is unclear.

"We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges," the Hornets said in a statement Tuesday night. "These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."