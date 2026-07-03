Mike Trout hoping to return from injury for Angels next week ahead of Philly All-Star Game

Mike Trout believes he can return from a hamstring injury for the Los Angeles Angels next week, giving him enough time to be ready for the All-Star Game in Philadelphia this month.

Trout has been out since June 17, when he strained his right hamstring while running the bases against Arizona. He performed his normal pregame routine Friday before the Angels opened a series against the Boston Red Sox, and he expects to hit on the field this weekend.

Trout said he is optimistic about playing early next week, and manager Kurt Suzuki didn't disagree.

"He looks good," Suzuki said. "I saw him today when I first came in. He was working out. He was obviously on the road trip, doing his thing. He's getting really close. Really, really close."

The 34-year-old Trout hasn't been officially selected for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, but the two-time All-Star Game MVP is expected to be elected to the AL's starting outfield in what would be his 12th All-Star nod.

The honor would be particularly special this year for Trout, who grew up 40 miles from Philadelphia in Millville, New Jersey.

The three-time AL MVP hasn't participated in the All-Star festivities since 2019. He wasn't able to play due to injury after being selected from 2021-23, and he injured his knee early in the 2024 season before not being selected last year.

Trout has bounced back and stayed mostly healthy for the last-place Angels this season, posting a team-leading .866 OPS with 17 homers and 36 RBIs in 74 games.

He said last week that he probably wouldn't participate in the Home Run Derby as he tries to stay healthy.