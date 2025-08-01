Mid-Wilshire neighborhood pleads for Lacey the chicken's return after nabbed from a yard

A Mid-Wilshire chicken nabber was caught on security camera stealing Lacey from a neighborhood yard in broad daylight nearly two weeks ago.

"Wanted Alive" flyers have been posted, asking if anyone who knows where Lacey the chicken is, or spots her, to just bring her home.

Owners Amy Chiang and John Spolyer have two other chickens, and say the birds are free-range and peck the pavement from sunup to sundown.

Neighbor Sarah Maizes says the chickens are part of everyday life, and she spoils them with treats.

"I keep blueberries in my fridge so we can feed the chickens. I buy them oats at Erewhon so we can feed the chickens … I just love that they're here," she said.

Community members are hopeful the July 23 nabbing was a misunderstanding, as video captured a man carrying a chicken and taking it to his car.

"She (Lacey) was alone at the time the other two chickens were egging, so easier for him to pick up and go," Chiang said.

The two other chickens show signs of missing their companion. "Since Lacey's been gone, it's been kind of abrupted. Shelley, the dark one, hasn't been laying consistently, and Feariosa has been calling out for her," Spolyer said.

The "Wanted Alive" posters say Lacey was taken from a yard by a "man who doesn't know that she's a Big/Little part of our neighborhood."