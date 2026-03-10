Los Angeles police shoot, injure allegedly armed man in Mid-City neighborhood

At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department shot an allegedly armed man on Tuesday morning, leaving him hospitalized.

According to LAPD Capt. Mike Bland, officers responded to the 1800 block of Alsace Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. after reports of an armed man accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man, and at some point, at least one officer shot the man.

The man, who remains unidentified, was shot at least once in the upper body, Bland said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Bland said the investigation remains underway.

A gun and a knife were recovered at the scene, Bland said. It's not yet clear whether the man fired his weapon before the police shooting.