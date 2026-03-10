Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police shoot, injure allegedly armed man in Mid-City neighborhood

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department shot an allegedly armed man on Tuesday morning, leaving him hospitalized.

According to LAPD Capt. Mike Bland, officers responded to the 1800 block of Alsace Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. after reports of an armed man accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man, and at some point, at least one officer shot the man. 

The man, who remains unidentified, was shot at least once in the upper body, Bland said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Bland said the investigation remains underway.

A gun and a knife were recovered at the scene, Bland said. It's not yet clear whether the man fired his weapon before the police shooting. 

