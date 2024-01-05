Michael Bolton reveals he had brain tumor surgery, taking a break from touring

Crooner Michael Bolton has revealed that just before the holidays he had to have "immediate surgery" to remove a brain tumor. He said in a Facebook post that thanks to his "incredible medical team, the surgery was a success."

"I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," he wrote. He added that for the next few months, he'll be focusing his time and energy on his recovery and will have to take "a temporary break" from touring.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," he wrote.

Michael Bolton performs on stage at St David's Hall on May 6, 2014 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns via Getty Images

The two-time Grammy winner had upcoming tour dates scheduled for Florida, California, Ohio, Louisana and Texas before heading to Europe in the spring.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years," he wrote to his fans. He said he is keeping their positive messages in his heart, and said he would provide updates soon.