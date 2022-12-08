Mexican food and French fries top LA's food delivery choices

Angelenos crave Mexican food … and French fries, no big surprise, but it's official.

Uber Eats released their fourth annual Cravings Report, a summary of Los Angeles area delivery requests.

L.A.'s an eclectic place and the delivery report reflects that with predictable, unusual and wacky requests ... like sushi with ranch and pizza with peanut butter -- but popcorn with pickle juice? That takes top-quirky honors.



Here are L.A.'s highlights:

Most Popular Food: Mexican

Most expensive order: $2451.91 At a liquor store

Most Popular item ordered: French fries

Most Popular Drink: Thai iced tea

Most Popular Dessert: chocolate chip cookie

Most Popular Condiment: salsa (chips and salsa)

Most Popular Special Instruction: no onions

Ranked #9 in Country for healthy orders