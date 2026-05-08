Metro's D Line extension opens with 3 new stations along Wilshire Boulevard

Section 1 of the LA Metro D Line extension in the historic Mid-Wilshire area opened on Friday morning with three new underground stations.

The 3.92-mile addition to the D Line Subway Extension Project connects riders between Koreatown and Beverly Hills. The stations offer travelers accessibility to destinations including The Original Farmers Market and The Grove, the Beverly Center, Museum Row, local businesses and residential neighborhoods.

The three new stations are at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega.

Metro says the D Line extension is one of the highest-priority transit projects in the agency's portfolio and is a historic advancement for Los Angeles public transportation. The project is part of the larger plan to enhance the region's transportation infrastructure ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Traveling through Mid-Wilshire to experience the culture, cuisine and commerce across diverse neighborhoods will be easier, faster and more accessible. The opening of Section 1 of the D Line extension also brings us three stops closer to connecting Metro to the westside, including the 2028 Olympic Village at UCLA, where the world's Olympic and Paralympic athletes will reside," said Fernando Dutra, Metro Board Chair and City of Whittier Council Member.

The new stations will allow people to travel from Union Station in downtown LA to La Cienega in Beverly Hills in about 20 minutes without any transfers.

Section 1 of the D Line extension was funded primarily by Metro's 2008 Measure R transportation sales tax.