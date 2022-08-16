Metropolitan Water District asks some customers not to water outdoors for 15 days starting Sept. 6

Starting September 6, the Metropolitan Water District has asked people not to use any water outdoors for 15 days in order to give crews time to repair a leak on 36 miles of pipeline where water from the Colorado River flows into Southern California.

The sweltering Monday afternoon heat did not stop Glendale resident Tim Kepler from working on his front yard.

"We have made some alterations to do everything low water, everything will be completely drip, no pop-ups or anything," he told CBSLA.

MWD map showing regions of SoCal affected by the 15 day shutoff so crews can make emergency repairs to the pipeline. Metropolitan Water District

Kepler is up against the clock, not because he wants his front yard finished, but because of the emergency repairs on the pipeline.

A map shows all of the impacted areas. An estimated 4 million customers from Beverly Hills to Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena all the way to do Long Beach and more will have to endure two weeks without watering their lawns.

RELATED: Burbank to temporarily restrict outdoor irrigation for 2 weeks in September

"We are replacing a portion of the pipe and that is why it takes two full weeks, 15 days, but it also will allow us to restore the full flow of the pipeline, which is very important for times when the water use goes up in these areas," Brent Yamasaki, with MWD, said.

Yamasaki also said that enforcement will be on the honor system and another pipe with a limited supply of water will be used while the repairs are being made.

With less than one month to go, David Gonzalez, a landscaper, told CBSLA that now is the time for residents to prepare.

"You can water before they put those two weeks, water every day, every night, especially in the nighttime or early in the morning," he said.

Although, Glendale Water and Power said that 60% of its water comes from MWD, Kepler said he's not too concerned about the 15 day shutoff.

"Nothing should die. It just might get a little stressed, but it will bounce back," he said.

The Metropolitan Water District agrees, saying that residents' lawns might turn yellow, but that it'll be temporary and will improve once people can return to their regular watering schedule. In Glendale, that will be Tuesdays and Saturdays after the shutdown is over.