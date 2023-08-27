Watch CBS News
Metrolink train hits vehicle on tracks in Glendale; no injuries reported

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

No injuries have been reported after a Metrolink train crashed into a car "on or near the tracks" in Glendale, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. on the section of the train tracks near San Fernando Road and Doran Street. 

After striking the car, the train continued northbound before coming to an emergency stop, firefighters said. 

"The driver and sole occupants of the vehicle that was struck, was found walking nearby and initially appeared uninjured," LAFD said in a statement. 

The train was carrying 95 passengers as well as two crew members. All have denied injury. 

It was not clear why the car was near the tracks. 

