Metrolink train hits SUV, drags it onto tracks, kills driver

A Sun Valley driver was killed after being struck by a Metrolink train Tuesday afternoon.

The driver died at the scene as firefighters tried to rescue them.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the violent crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Coldwater Canyon and Raymer Street.

The collision turned the blue SUV into a mangled mess after it was carried dozens of yards from the railroad crossing. The firefighters said that the train left the scene. It was seen stopped farther along the train tracks.

The victim died at about 3:35 p.m. and firefighters were last seen trying to recover the driver's body.